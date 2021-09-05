Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

SWBI stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

