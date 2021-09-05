Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $21.09

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $22.71. Snap One shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

