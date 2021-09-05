Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,788. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

