South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.70 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.86.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

