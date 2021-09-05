Space Cow Boy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $106,469.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $106,469.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for $40.68 or 0.00078760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

