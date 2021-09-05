SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,353,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.