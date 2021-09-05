Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEPJF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.