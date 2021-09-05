Spectrum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,147.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $45,195.91 and $9,147.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.00435301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

