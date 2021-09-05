Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

