SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SSAAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

