S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.15

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.15 ($23.71) and traded as low as €19.51 ($22.95). S&T shares last traded at €20.22 ($23.79), with a volume of 253,046 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

