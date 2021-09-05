STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $153.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,232. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,851 shares of company stock worth $47,327,715. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

