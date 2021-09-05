STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $155.99 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

