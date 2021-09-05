Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $25.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 1,064,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

