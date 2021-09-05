Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

