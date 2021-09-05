Steven Bangert Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00.

BOKF opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

