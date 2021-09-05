Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,309 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,220% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.20 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $748.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

