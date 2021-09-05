StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of StoneX Group worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

