Storj (STORJ) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $544.70 million and approximately $128.92 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,742,684 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

