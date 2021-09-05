Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STRS stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

