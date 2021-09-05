Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Trading Down 0.7%

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 7,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The stock has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

About Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.