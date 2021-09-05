SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SVF Investment Corp. 3’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter worth $2,959,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $18,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $5,050,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.