Swarm One Day Volume Tops $19,974.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $19,974.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.