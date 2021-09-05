Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,972,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $67,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.