Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $71,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

