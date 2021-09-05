Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $73,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

