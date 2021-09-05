Swiss National Bank Has $64.06 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of PTC worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PTC by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

