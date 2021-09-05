Swiss National Bank Purchases 45,290 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $60,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.96 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

