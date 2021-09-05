Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $75,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

