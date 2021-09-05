Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.30 and last traded at $89.30. 151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

Several research firms recently commented on SSREF. Commerzbank lowered Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

