Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lessened by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $336.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.78. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

