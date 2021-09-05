Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $623,703.47

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $623,703.47 and approximately $474,839.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.