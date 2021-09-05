TD Securities Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$6.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.89.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.30.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last ninety days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

