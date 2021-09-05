Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

