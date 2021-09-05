Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,544 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.07 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

