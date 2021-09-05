Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.