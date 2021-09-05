Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 160,841 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,841 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 154,133 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

