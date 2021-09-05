Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,094 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.37 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

