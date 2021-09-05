Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,064 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $467.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

