Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalent were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $140.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.