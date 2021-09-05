Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.94.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

