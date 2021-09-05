Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.94.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.64 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

