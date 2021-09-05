Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TDY opened at $448.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.76 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.