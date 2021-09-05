Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $12,007,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $448.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

