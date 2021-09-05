Telemus Capital LLC Buys 6,288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 596,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

