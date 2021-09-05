Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,537.25. The stock had a trading volume of 149,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,589.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,457.38. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.