Telemus Capital LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,321,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

