Telemus Capital LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

