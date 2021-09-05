Telemus Capital LLC Sells 469,689 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,689 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $5,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 616,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

