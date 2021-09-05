Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $316.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.