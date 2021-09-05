Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $49.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,295.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,481.69.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

